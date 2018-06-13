Steve Watson: Gateshead keen to keep manager, says co-owner Richard Bennett

Media playback is not supported on this device Richard Bennett: Gateshead co-owner says cuts essential for survival

Gateshead are keen to retain manager Steve Watson despite moving to a part-time set-up from next season, says co-owner Richard Bennett.

The Tynesiders moved to full-time status in 2010 under ex-chairman Graham Wood, and Bennett along with wife Julie have maintained the funding since 2015.

It looked as though the Bennetts would sell their stake, but a potential buyer withdrew their offer.

"Steve and I are still in discussions," Bennett told BBC Look North.

"He's a very ambitious manager, wants to do well and we don't want to set him up to fail."

Watson arrived at Gateshead in October last year following Neil Aspin's move to Port Vale.

"We are in difficult times in terms of the income Gateshead receives, but he wants to remain in the area and we want him to remain at Gateshead. I'm doing all I can to keep Steve here," said Bennett.

The decision to go part-time means Gateshead will cut their budget, which currently stands at around £650,000-800,000 per year.

There are two options on the table; one is a 50% cut and the other a reduction of just over 30%, A decision will be made swiftly before being submitted to the National League.

"The teams coming into the league are throwing money at their squads, and we've done that but it's not sustainable," Bennett added.

"The club won't have a future if we continue like that - and I can't maintain that level of investment.

"Now is the right time to strip the costs back, get the club on a more sustainable footing and hopefully that will make it attractive to investors."