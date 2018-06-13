Emmanuel Sonupe: Stevenage sign Kidderminster Harriers winger

Emmanuel Sonupe joined Northampton in August 2016 but only made four appearances in his one season with the club

Stevenage have signed former England youth international winger Emmanuel Sonupe from Kidderminster Harriers for an undisclosed five-figure fee.

The 22-year-old scored 15 goals from a total of 47 games last season.

"It is an exciting time and I am eager to meet the lads and prove myself," he told the club website.

Sonupe began his career at Tottenham but did not play a first-team game for the Premier League club before joining St Mirren and then Northampton.

