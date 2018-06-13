Michael O'Connor: Notts County midfielder rejects new contract

Michael O'Connor in action for Notts County
Michael O'Connor helped Notts reach the League Two play-offs last season

Notts County midfielder Michael O'Connor is leaving the League Two side after rejecting a new contract offer, BBC Radio Nottingham understands.

The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international, who has been linked with a move to Lincoln City, is out of contract this summer following the end of a two-year deal.

O'Connor has played 42 games for Notts during his two seasons at Meadow Lane.

But he missed much of last season because of a serious knee injury.

