Paul Robinson: Former Birmingham City defender joins Blues coaching staff

Paul Robinson gestures to a team-mate during Birmingham City's pre-season friendly against Northampton
Paul Robinson made five appearances for Birmingham last season

Birmingham City have appointed Paul Robinson as a development squad coach following his retirement as a player.

Former Blues defender Robinson retired in May after making 765 appearances during a career which also included spells with Watford, West Bromwich Albion, Bolton and Leeds.

The 39-year-old played 175 times for Birmingham, having joined in 2012.

"I'm keen to be part of the backroom staff pushing this club back in the right direction," he said in May.

"I love working with the gaffer [Garry Monk]. He puts a smile on your face when you walk through the door."

