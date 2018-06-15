Carabao Cup first-round draw: Frank Lampard's Derby County to face Oldham Athletic
-
- From the section League Cup
Frank Lampard's first cup game as Derby County manager will be away to Oldham Athletic following the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup.
Lampard won the competition twice as a player with Chelsea, and the tie was one of 35 first-round fixtures drawn in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.
Beaten Championship play-off finalists Aston Villa will travel to League Two side Yeovil Town.
Last season's semi-finalists Bristol City will host Plymouth in round one.
Lee Johnson's side beat Argyle 5-0 at the same stage last season before going on to defeat four top-flight clubs on their way to the last four, where they lost to eventual winners Manchester City over two legs.
The only relegated Premier League side in the draw, West Bromwich Albion, face a tricky-looking tie at home to newly-promoted League One side Luton Town.
Third-tier Sunderland will host Championship club Sheffield Wednesday, big-spending Nottingham Forest will meet Bury and Leeds United, under new boss Marcelo Bielsa, have been drawn at home to Bolton.
Ties will be played in the week commencing Monday, 13 August.
Northern section
- Blackpool v Barnsley
- Carlisle United v Blackburn Rovers
- Crewe Alexandra v Fleetwood Town
- Grimsby Town v Rochdale
- Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers
- Macclesfield Town v Bradford City
- Mansfield Town v Accrington Stanley
- Middlesbrough v Notts County
- Nottingham Forest v Bury
- Oldham Athletic v Derby County
- Port Vale v Lincoln City
- Preston North End v Morecambe
- Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic
- Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers
- Sheffield United v Hull City
- Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion
- Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday
- Tranmere Rovers v Walsall
Southern section
- Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle
- Bristol Rovers v Crawley Town
- Cambridge United v Newport County
- Cheltenham Town v Colchester United
- Exeter City v Ipswich Town
- Millwall v Gillingham
- Milton Keynes Dons v Charlton Athletic
- Norwich City v Stevenage
- Oxford United v Coventry City
- Portsmouth v AFC Wimbledon
- Queens Park Rangers v Peterborough United
- Reading v Birmingham City
- Southend United v Brentford
- Swindon Town v Forest Green Rovers
- West Bromwich Albion v Luton Town
- Wycombe Wanderers v Northampton Town
- Yeovil Town v Aston Villa