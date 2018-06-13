Jonson Clarke-Harris: Coventry City re-sign striker on two-year contract

Jonson Clarke-Harris came on as a substitute in Coventry's play-off final win over Exeter City at Wembley last month

Coventry City have agreed to re-sign striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The 23-year-old will join the Sky Blues permanently on 1 July from Rotherham United, having spent the second half of last season on loan at the Ricoh Arena.

He scored four goals in 21 games for Coventry as they ended the season by winning the League Two play-off final.

Clarke-Harris, who has agreed a two-year contract, came through the club's academy and was the youngest-ever player to play for Coventry.

He made his debut aged 16 years and 21 days in a 2-0 League Cup loss at Morecambe in August 2010.

"Jonson was an important part of the squad that won promotion last season, and showed the attributes we know he has during his loan spell with us," Coventry boss Mark Robins told the club website.

"He brings a strength and physicality to our play which will be important assets for us, as well as his goalscoring threat, and we hope he will have a big impact in League One."

