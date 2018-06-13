Darren Jackson joins Alan Stubbs' staff at St Mirren

Jackson worked under manager Gary Locke during his time at Raith Rovers

Alan Stubbs has taken the first step towards assembling his backroom team at St Mirren by appointing Darren Jackson as his first-team coach.

The Buddies boss played with the former Scotland international when they were team-mates at Celtic.

Jackson, 51, has previously been on the coaching staff with Dundee United and Raith Rovers.

"I'm delighted that Darren has agreed to join me," said Stubbs, who hopes to announce an assistant manager soon.

"It's something that I've tried to look to try and do in the past, but it's just something that hasn't been right for either myself or Darren at the time.

"But now things are in a much better position and he's agreed to come on board.

"Darren's also been working at the SFA as well and helping out with the under-19's while Donald Park was there.

"I think he's going to be a really good addition. He'll be great in amongst the players and most importantly he's someone that I can trust.

"My assistant manager I'm pretty hopeful of announcing in the next couple of days. It's going to be different to what I've been working with over the last few years.

"Obviously I've been with John [Doolan] and Taff [Andy Holden] at Hibs and Rotherham and I just felt this time I needed to maybe go in a different direction."

Buddies boss Alan Stubbs says he is looking to bring in players on loan from English clubs

Stubbs is also active in trying to strengthen his squad for the challenge the newly promoted club faces in the Premiership.

However, he feels it could be late into the summer transfer window before he has some of targets tied up.

"I'm in conversation and negotiations with quite a few agents at the moment in terms of trying to bring some players into the club," he told BBC Scotland.

"Over the next couple of weeks, I'm hoping I'll be in a position where I'll have a few in the door.

"But I must admit I think, with the World Cup and with the loan market down in England, which I am going to try and explore, it may be that it takes a little bit longer trying to get those targets in just with them being back later.

"The managers at those clubs could be at the World Cup, so we might have to be a little bit more patient with them.

"But I'm hoping the patience pays off in terms of the quality that we can bring in."

Meanwhile, Jackson told St Mirren's website: "There's nothing like getting on the training pitch. I'm really really looking forward to getting started."