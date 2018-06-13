Joe Dodoo: Blackpool sign Rangers striker on loan

From the section

Joe Dodoo has scored five goals for Rangers, the most recent coming against Aberdeen in April 2017

League One club Blackpool have signed striker Joe Dodoo on a season-long loan deal from Rangers.

The 22-year-old, who has made 27 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, spent the first half of last season on loan with Charlton.

Dodoo, who has represented England at under-18 level, began his career at Leicester and joined Rangers in 2016.

"He can play in a variety of positions across the front line," said Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer.

