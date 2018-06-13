Frankie Bunn: Oldham Athletic appoint new manager on one-year deal

Frankie Bunn was in charge of Huddersfield Town's Under-23s for three-and-a-half years

League Two club Oldham have appointed former Latics striker Frankie Bunn as their new manager on a one-year deal.

The 55-year-old has succeeded Richie Wellens, who was sacked on 8 June.

Under Wellens, Oldham were relegated to the fourth tier on the final day of the League One season in May.

Bunn scored 35 goals in 88 appearances during his three years as an Oldham player and has coached at several clubs, but has never managed in the English Football League before.

"He knows the club very well from his playing time here and he has a wealth of experience working with young talent, which has impressed me," said owner Abdallah Lemsagam.

"I believe he can take the club forward and give Boundary Park something to cheer about."

Bunn left his most recent role as a development coach at Huddersfield in December 2017, having previously held roles at Wigan, Coventry, Manchester City and Rochdale.