Arsenal to play Chelsea in International Champions Cup

Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud will play former club Arsenal for the first time since moving to Chelsea.

Arsenal will play Chelsea on 4 August in the International Champions Cup.

The two sides will meet in pre-season at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, having played each other five times in three competitions in the 2017-18 season.

The pair are among six Premier League clubs in the competition, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool also competing.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich are also among the 18 European sides involved.

Liverpool face Manchester City on 26 July in the United States, then face Manchester United two days later.

