West Ham: Mario Husillos named new director of football

Husillos left his role as Malaga's sporting director last week

West Ham have appointed Mario Husillos as the club's new director of football.

The Argentine, 59, joins the Hammers on a three-year deal after fulfilling the same role at Malaga, where he previously worked with new West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Husillos will assume responsibility for all senior player recruitment.

"West Ham United is a club with huge ambition. The challenge to help deliver that ambition is what really attracted me to the role," he said.

"I have seen West Ham play many times before. The fans are very passionate and close to the team, and I hope we can give them a team to be proud of next season."

Alongside Pellegrini, Husillos helped Malaga reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League and finish sixth in La Liga during the 2012-13 season.

"I know the manager well and know he wants to deliver an exciting brand of attacking football. It will be my job to supply him with the tools to do just that," Husillos said.

"I am very much looking forward to working with Manuel Pellegrini again. We had great success together at Malaga, and he is someone that I have huge respect for."