Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hearts, David Moyes

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen are on the brink of snapping up 29-year-old Irish international midfielder Stephen Gleeson, who ended last season at Ipswich Town. (Daily Record)

Manager Steven Gerrard will check in at Ibrox tomorrow as Rangers look to wrap up a £3.5m deal for Brighton defender Connor Goldson. (Daily Record)

Rangers forward Michael O'Halloran is set to complete a move to Australia with Melbourne City in the next 48 hours. (Sun)

Rangers have been scared off a move for Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott by the £5m price tag. (Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says he is working on another four signings despite adding eight new recruits to his squad already this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Tony McGlennan's decision to resign as the Scottish FA's compliance officer is unconnected with ongoing disciplinary proceedings against Rangers, according to senior sources within the organisation. (Scotsman)

New Rangers signing Nikola Katic says his move will help his quest to become an established Croatia international. (Daily Mail)

St Johnstone's hopes of taking George Williams back to McDiarmid Park have been dashed as the former Fulham midfielder, who was on loan in Perth last season, signs for Forest Green. (Daily Express, print edition)

Released Aberdeen full-back Daniel Harvie hopes his Scotland Under-21 performances will help him find new club. (Sun)

Ex-Man United, Everton and West Ham manager David Moyes is on a three-man shortlist for Turkish club Fenerbahce. (Sun)

Former Inverness CT, Motherwell and Hibs boss Terry Butcher is set to take over as the Philippines national coach. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Rangers and Dundee United player Bilel Mohsni says he is the best defender in Tunisia and his World Cup omission is an "injustice". (Daily Record)