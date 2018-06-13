World Cup 2026: Canada, US & Mexico joint bid wins right to host tournament

The 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico after their joint bid beat Morocco's proposal to host it.

The 'United 2026' bid was selected by Fifa member nations, winning 134 votes compared to 65 for Morocco.

The 2026 tournament will be the biggest World Cup ever held - with 48 teams playing 80 matches over 34 days.

Both Mexico (1970 and 1986) and the United States (1994) have previously hosted World Cups.

More to follow.