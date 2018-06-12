Jason Naismith: Peterborough United sign defender from Ross County

Jason Naismith made 41 appearances for Ross County last season
Peterborough United have signed defender Jason Naismith from Scottish Championship side Ross County on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old joined Ross County from St Mirren in January 2017 and made 57 appearances for the club.

"When I spoke to the manager, he told me about his plans and I am looking forward to getting started," he said.

"It has been a bit of a whirlwind to get everything done, but I wanted to sign and I am looking forward to it."

