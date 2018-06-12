BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Join the BBC punditry team & rate the players this summer

Join the BBC punditry team & rate the players this summer

The World Cup kicks off this week and BBC Sport is giving you the chance to have your say on the players' performances at Russia 2018.

READ MORE:How to follow on BBC television, radio, online & social media

Top videos

Video

Join the BBC punditry team & rate the players this summer

Video

Neymar & Coutinho egged in Brazil training

Video

Watch: Rutherford secure golden grand slam in Beijing

Video

Highlights: Beaumont & Taylor help England level series

  • From the section Cricket
Video

World Cup countdown: Maradona's 'magnificent' second goal v England - 1986

Video

'I could have lived another life, more quiet' Eriksson on England

Video

Watch: England squad arrive in Russia

Video

Highlights: Wales Women 3-0 Russia Women

Video

History of World Cup balls - with freestyle world champion Cooke

Video

BBC Sport add World Cup winner to Russia MOTD squad

Video

World Cup is a life-changing opportunity - Shearer

Video

Watch the draw for the BBC's World Cup of kits

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired