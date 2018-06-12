Josh Rees: Gillingham sign Bromley midfielder on two-year deal

Josh Rees
Josh Rees made his professional debut for Nottingham Forest against Brighton in May 2014

Gillingham have signed Bromley midfielder Josh Rees on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who is an England C international, scored 16 goals in 43 National League appearances in 2017-18.

The former Nottingham Forest man told the club website: "I'm really pleased; once the manager showed interest I was set on coming here.

"I'm at a good age, I've worked hard to get back to where I wanted to be and this is a great club to be at."

