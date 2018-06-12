Julen Lopetegui: Real Madrid name Spain manager as new head coach

Real Madrid have appointed Spain manager Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

Zinedine Zidane, who led the club to three successive Champions League titles, stepped down in May, saying the club needs "a different voice".

Lopetegui previously managed Porto for two years, before taking over at the Spanish national team in July 2016.

The 51-year-old will take up the position after the World Cup, which begins on 14 June.

More to follow.