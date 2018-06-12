Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Arsenal midfielder signs long-term contract extension

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sheyi Ojo
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (left, with Sheyi Ojo) was part of the England side that won the Under-20 World Cup

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has signed a long-term contract extension with the Premier League side.

Maitland-Niles made his Arsenal debut in 2014 aged 17, and has played 28 matches for the Gunners.

The 20-year-old also made 30 appearances for Ipswich Town during a season-long loan spell with the Championship side in 2015-16.

He has captained England at youth level and was part of the side that won the Under-20 World Cup in June 2017.

