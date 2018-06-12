Sonny Bradley: Luton Town agree to sign Plymouth Argyle defender

Sonny Bradley scored four goals in 44 appearances for Plymouth last season

Luton Town have agreed to sign centre-back Sonny Bradley on a three-year deal when his contract with Plymouth Argyle expires on 30 June.

Bradley, 26, announced last week that he would not be taking up the League One side's offer of a new deal.

The former Hull, Portsmouth and Crawley defender was named player of the year for the Pilgrims' 2016-17 League Two promotion season.

"I'm just looking forward to getting started now." said Bradley.

"I seemed to get linked with Luton every transfer window, but it's just worked out well that coming into this summer I'm a free agent, so it made things quite easy."

