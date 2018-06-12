John O'Sullivan: Blackpool sign out-of-contract Carlisle United midfielder

John O'Sullivan is a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international

League One side Blackpool have signed attacking midfielder John O'Sullivan following his release by Carlisle.

The Irishman, 24, has signed a one-year deal, with the option of a further year, having made 42 appearances in an 18-month spell with the Cumbrians.

O'Sullivan will link up with Seasiders boss Gary Bowyer, who he worked under during his time at Blackburn.

"John is a player we know very well and I'm really pleased to bring him to the club," Bowyer told the club website.

