Paul Hurst: New Ipswich Town boss keen to excite supporters

Paul Hurst (left) worked with assistant Chris Doig (right) at Grimsby and Shrewsbury

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst says he will look to play an exciting style of football and add wingers to a "slightly unbalanced" squad.

Hurst took over at the Championship side on 30 May after guiding Shrewsbury to the League One play-off final.

His predecessor Mick McCarthy left in April, with talk of a disconnect between the club and its supporters.

"I want to play football, I want to be high energy, I want it to be exciting when possible," Hurst told BBC Suffolk.

"I'm bored of watching football where players have got the ball and no-one's willing to go and press them.

"They've got so much time on it, it's like watching a game of chess. If I wanted to play chess, that's what I'd do."

Hurst looking to add width

Hurst was given permission to talk to Ipswich just two days after losing the play-off at Wembley, and has been joined by assistant Chris Doig and Nathan Winder, who will work as fitness coach.

The 43-year-old says he has started to assess his players and identified an area of his squad to strengthen.

"I'm not going to try to fool any of the players," he said. "Realistically, a new manager will want to bring some of his own players in and won't like some of the squad.

"I think it's slightly unbalanced - that's something that I've already spoken to the owner about and we'll try to do something in due course about that.

"I've spoken about wingers and that's one area we're certainly looking to strengthen. We've got Grant Ward, Danny Rowe and a couple of younger players, but we're not blessed there.

"We like those players, naturally, that can get fans off their seats and excite people, but there has to be an end product."