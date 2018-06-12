Carteron appointed as new coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly

Patrice Carteron previously won the African Champions League with TP Mazembe and has experience of coaching in Egypt

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have appointed Patrice Carteron as their new head coach on a two-year contract.

Ahly had been searching for a replacement for Hossam El Badry who left his position last month after after a shock 2-0 loss to Uganda's KCCA in the group phase of the African Champions League.

The Cairo-based club announced that the Frenchman will arrive in Egypt on Wednesday to start working with the team.

Carteron, 47, moves to Egypt from the United States where he was head coach at United Soccer League club, Phoenix Rising - the same club where Ivory Coast's Didier Drogba plays.

"We signed Carteron for many reasons, one of them is that he has experience in African Football as he worked with TP Mazembe and won the African Champions League, and he knows the Egyptian league as he previously worked with Egyptian side Wadi Degla," Al Ahly said in a statement.