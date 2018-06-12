Tony McGlennan to leave Scottish FA compliance officer role

Scottish FA compliance officer Tony McGlennan has been in the role since 2014

Tony McGlennan is to leave the role of Scottish FA compliance officer.

He took on the role in 2014, assuming responsibility for determining which players, coaches and other officials should face disciplinary charges.

And now the lawyer will return to private practice, with the SFA saying he will "assist with a transition period".

"We will begin our search for his replacement immediately," the governing body added.

McGlennan is the second person to have been in the compliance officer role, succeeding Vincent Lunny after the latter left to train to become an advocate.

The compliance officer reviews reported incidents from games and makes the decision whether there is a case for retrospective disciplinary action, while also dealing with other potential rule breaches which have been brought before an independent panel.