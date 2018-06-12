BBC Sport - Russia look to history for World Cup 2018 inspiration
Russia look to history for World Cup inspiration
As BBC Sport counts down to the World Cup finals, we take an in-depth look at some of the issues facing the teams and the nations competing in Russia
The hosts have slipped down to 70th in the Fifa world rankings, but can history inspire the side to upset the odds at a home World Cup finals?
