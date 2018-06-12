Benik Afobe: Stoke City sign Wolves striker 11 days after Molineux move

Benik Afobe scored six goals in 16 appearances on loan at Wolves last season

Stoke City have signed Benik Afobe on an six-month loan deal from Wolves, with an "obligation to purchase him for an undisclosed fee" next January.

The 25-year-old joins the Potters, relegated from the Premier League last season, just 11 days after moving to Molineux from Bournemouth.

Afobe re-signed for Wolves on loan this January and scored six goals to help them to the Championship title.

He completed a £10m transfer to Wanderers on 1 June.

Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo joined Stoke from Portuguese side Feirense for £6.35m on Monday.

"The club have worked incredibly hard to make the signings of Benik and Etebo happen," said Stoke boss Gary Rowett.

"I think it shows how quickly we want to hit the ground running and the type of players we want to bring to the club. Getting those two in the building is a fantastic start."

Stoke only scored 35 league goals during the 2017-18 season as their 10-year stay in England's top flight came to an end.

