Michael Turner: Southend United defender signs contract extension

Turner (right) scored the winning goal against Scunthorpe United in Chris Powell's first game in charge of the Shrimpers.

Southend United central defender Michael Turner has signed a one-year contract extension, with the option of another year.

Turner, 34, joined Southend in July 2017 after being released by Norwich.

The former Brentford, Hull and Sunderland player scored four goals in 26 appearances for the League One club last season after missing the first three months with a hamstring injury.

"I'm really pleased to get it done," Turner told the club website.

"The club made it clear to me at the end of last season that they wanted to keep me, so from that moment I was always looking forward to signing again."