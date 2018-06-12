England World Cup squad 12 Jun From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/44453998 Read more about sharing. England captain Harry Kane makes the final checks as he prepares to leave for the World Cup Dele Alli, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Raheem Sterling make their final adjustments before the photoshoot The England players prepare for their squad photographs England boss Gareth Southgate jokes with assistant Steve Holland before the official team photograph The England squad assembles for the official team photograph The England squad prepare to board the team coach from St George's Park en route to Russia