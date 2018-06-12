World Cup 2018: Sam Allardyce 'jealous' of England successor Gareth Southgate

Allardyce (second left) with his England backroom team for their only match - in Slovakia in 2016

Managing England: The Impossible Job: BBC Two, Sunday 17 June at 21:00 BST

Former England boss Sam Allardyce says he is "jealous" of Gareth Southgate and believes it should be him leading the national team at the World Cup.

Allardyce left his post as England coach by mutual agreement in September 2016 after only one match in charge.

His exit followed claims by a newspaper that he gave advice on how to "get around" player transfer rules.

In a BBC documentary to air on Sunday, Allardyce said of his departure: "That decision was made very hastily."

Allardyce, 63, who has since gone on to manage Crystal Palace and Everton, was only at the helm for a World Cup qualifier in Slovakia in September 2016.

Adam Lallana's injury-time goal gave England a 1-0 win before Allardyce's reign ended after only 67 days, making him the national side's shortest-serving full-time manager.

He left after he was filmed by undercover reporters from the Daily Telegraph posing as businessmen for a meeting at which Allardyce reportedly said it was "not a problem" to bypass rules on third-party player ownership, and claimed he knew of agents who were "doing it all the time".

The Telegraph investigation also claimed that a £400,000 deal was struck for Allardyce to represent the company to Far East investors and to be a keynote speaker at events - although he stressed he would have to "run that by" his employers.

The FA called his conduct inappropriate and Allardyce made a "wholehearted apology" - adding that he recognised some of his comments had "caused embarrassment".

England have lost only two of their 18 matches under Southgate

Nearly two years on, as the England team head to Russia for the World Cup, Allardyce said: "Jealous is what I feel. Massively disappointed. That should be me there. Unfortunately because of the circumstances that wasn't the case.

"One night I was playing golf - next day they said you can't carry on. And I still don't know why… because in the cold light of day, there was no substance, nothing behind it.

"If a bit more time was taken, a bit more patience, I believe I should still be the England manager."

Southgate replaced Allardyce and guided England to the top of their World Cup qualifying group unbeaten, with seven wins and two draws from his matches in charge.

The former coach said: "I've bounced back now - and while I will be extremely jealous I will be watching Gareth and the lads and hope they do extremely well."

Asked whether managing the national team was an impossible task, Allardyce added: "It's not the impossible job because people keep doing it. You've got to take the opportunity - it's the greatest challenge there is.

"I'm really proud to be the man in the spotlight, even though it wasn't for long enough. It will always be one of the biggest moments in my career."