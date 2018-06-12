BBC Sport - Sven-Goran Eriksson on his experiences in BBC documentary Managing England: The Impossible Job
'I could have lived another life, more quiet' Eriksson on England
- From the section Football
Sven-Goran Eriksson talks about his experience as England manager and his battle with the media looking into his personal life.
WATCH: Managing England: The Impossible Job on 9pm, Sunday 17th June 2018, BBC Two.
World Cup build-up
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired