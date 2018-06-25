BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney: Five great Premier League goals for Manchester United and Everton
Five great Rooney Premier League goals
- From the section Premier League
Watch five great Wayne Rooney goals, scored for both Everton and Manchester United, with the striker on the verge of leaving the Premier League to sign for DC United in the MLS.
