Neil Redfearn: Liverpool Ladies appoint Doncaster Rovers Belles boss as manager

Neil Redfearn's playing career included spells at Barnsley, Lincoln City, Crystal Palace and Oldham Athletic

Liverpool Ladies have appointed Doncaster Rovers Belles boss Neil Redfearn as their new manager.

The former Leeds United men's boss has replaced Scott Rogers, who left the Women's Super League side on Friday.

Redfearn, 52, switched to the women's game when he took charge of the Belles in December and guided them to the second-tier title in May by 10 points.

Liverpool won the WSL in 2013 and 2014 but finished sixth last term, 10 points off the Champions League places.

England left-back Alex Greenwood was among a trio of Reds players to leave the club on Monday, with six members of the squad having departed since the end of the season.

Redfearn was previously in charge of Rotherham United before parting company in February 2016, having earlier had six months in charge of Championship club Leeds.

Doncaster will not be promoted this summer despite their title success, because they "could not afford" the top-flight's new full-time, professional licence criteria.

"It is a massive privilege and real honour for me to have been appointed as manager of Liverpool Ladies," Redfearn told the club's website.

"It is a team with big potential which should be challenging for trophies on a regular basis. I have every confidence that we will be competing at the top end of the Women's Super League this season."

