Connor Goldson: Rangers sign defender from Brighton

Goldson scored once last season during a 3-1 FA Cup win over Coventry

Rangers have signed central defender Connor Goldson from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has agreed a four-year deal at Ibrox and is the sixth summer arrival for manager Steven Gerrard.

He moved to Brighton from Shrewsbury Town in 2015 and was under contract with the Seagulls until 2020.

Goldson had preventative heart surgery in February 2017 after routine screening uncovered "a possible risk factor".

He returned to action in August but managed just eight appearances last season, making two Premier League starts.

"I probably could have stayed at Brighton," he told Rangers' website. "They weren't really desperate for me to go but I think at this stage and with the operation I obviously had, it just made me hungrier to want to play football.

"That put a lot of things in perspective and one of those things was to just play as much as I could.

"Every time I have been given a chance to play I have always done well. I am a player who has always played, apart from in the last two years.

"Those two years have been tough for me personally but now I have the opportunity to get back playing every week and show what I can do."

Goldson, a childhood Liverpool fan, is thrilled at the prospect of working with former Anfield skipper Gerrard.

Gerrard arrived at Rangers' training complex on Wednesday to get pre-season preparations under way

"Steven Gerrard had a massive influence on my decision to sign," he said. "When he first spoke to me I didn't really know what I was doing, there were a few clubs interested in me in the Championship and I didn't really know what to do.

"We carried on speaking and he has been brilliant with me, he said I could speak to him whenever I wanted to or whatever I was thinking.

"We spoke quite a lot over the summer and it got to the point where I sat down with my family and I thought it was the right decision to make for myself and for them. For us all to be happy and for me to be playing football every week at a huge club.

"Now he is my manager and I want to be able to learn off him as a coach and as a manager. I don't really think there is going to be time for me to be star struck and be in awe of him."

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said Goldson had been "a great professional and a pleasure to work with".

He added: "Connor has done extremely well for the club in the three years he has been here, but he wants to play regular senior football, and at this stage we cannot give him that guarantee.

"Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy were exceptional last season, and very consistent in the central defensive positions, which left Connor with very limited opportunities, and I totally understand his position and desire to want to play regular football."

Rangers announced the signing of Nikola Katic on Tuesday, while Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Jamie Murphy and Ovie Ejaria are the other Gerrard recruits.

