Bala Town and Cefn Druids learn Europa League opponents

Bala Town lost 5-1 on aggregate to Vaduz in last season's Europa League qualifiers

Bala Town will face Tre Fiori of San Marino in the Europa League preliminary round while Cefn Druids will play Lithuanian side Trakai.

Druids will be at home in the first leg on Thursday, 28 June while Bala will be away.

The second legs will be played a week later, on Thursday, 5 July.

Bala will be competing in the Europa League for a fifth season while Druids have reached Europe for only the second time in their history.

Welsh Cup winners Connah's Quay Nomads enter the competition at the first qualifying round stage.

Cefn Druids beat Cardif Met 1-0 in the Welsh Premier play-off final to secure a place in Europe

The draw for the first qualifying round will be made on 20 June and the first leg held on Thursday, 12 July.

Welsh champions New Saints enter the Champions League at the first qualifying round.

Europa League preliminary round

Europa (Gibraltar) v Prishtina (Kosovo)

Sant Julià (Andorra) v Gżira (Malta)

Engordany (Andorra) v Folgore (San Marino)

B36 Tórshavn (Faroe Islands) v St Joseph's (Gibraltar)

Birkirkara (Malta) v KÍ Klaksvík (Faroe Islands)

Tre Fiori (Sand Marino) v Bala Town (Wales)

Cefn Druids (Wales) v Trakai (Lithuania)