Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Livingston, Ross County

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are a step closer to signing Croatian central defender Nikola Katic from Slaven Belupo. (Daily Mail)

Hearts have joined the race to snap up England's Under-20 World Cup-winning keeper Freddie Woodman on a loan deal from Newcastle United. (Daily Record)

Freddie Woodman spent time on loan at Aberdeen last season, playing in eight matches

Livingston will sit down with ex-Rangers striker Kenny Miller at the weekend in a bid to persuade him to take his first steps into management. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi is set for an exit this summer with several Belgian, French and German sides chasing the 20-year-old. (Sun)

Rangers' hopes of landing Liverpool's Harry Wilson on loan are fading with Fulham and Huddersfield both reportedly ready to pay £7m for the 21-year-old winger. (Sun)

Umar Sadiq admits he'd love to work with Steven Gerrard at Rangers but the 21-year-old striker hopes for a Roma breakthrough. (Daily Record)

New St Mirren boss Alan Stubbs says returning to former club Hibernian will be emotional, saying Easter Road "will always have a place in my heart". (Scotsman)

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong should stay at Celtic because medals are worth more than money, insists former club captain Tom Boyd. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers midfielder Dean Shiels insists Steven Gerrard can galvanise his old club - but reckons fending off Hibs boss Neil Lennon will be just as tough for him as challenging Celtic's Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record)

Relegated Ross County are preparing for life without captain Andrew Davies as interest in Jason Naismith intensifies with Aberdeen prepared to bid for the full-back. (Press & Journal)

Jason Naismith is poised for talks with Peterborough United after Ross County agreed a fee for the 23-year-old. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller is being linked with Aberdeen and the manager's job at Livingston

Pittodrie legend Willie Miller has told Aberdeen fans to be positive about the prospect of signing veteran striker Kenny Miller — because he could be the man who wins them a trophy. (Sun)

Released Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci could be set for a return home, with newly-promoted Turkish side Erzurumspor offering the 26-year-old a deal. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Rangers and Partick Thistle striker Steven Lennon is now the highest scoring foreign player in Icelandic football history. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Coach Grant Bradburn believes Scotland are some way off becoming a Test cricket nation but hopes Sunday's historic win over England has pushed them closer to the top table of the world game. (Scotsman)

Scotland's win over England has led to praise from Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who has called for the sport's second-tier teams to get more opportunities to prove themselves against top sides. (Times of India)

Scotland assistant coach Mike Blair is confident that scrum-half Ali Price will bounce back all the stronger thanks to the challenge posed by Glasgow Warriors team-mate George Horne. (Scotsman)

Four of Scotland's best junior tennis players will appear alongside some former big names in the sport, including Mark Philippoussis and Henri Leconte, when the ATP Champions Tour comes to Gleneagles later this month. (The National)