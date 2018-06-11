Cammy Bell: Partick Thistle agree to sign goalkeeper

Cammy Bell finished season 2017-18 with Hibernian

Goalkeeper Cammy Bell has agreed to join Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle on a two-year deal.

The former Rangers, Dundee United and Kilmarnock player, 31, moves to Firhill after keeper Tomas Cerny, 33, left Thistle last week.

Capped once by Scotland, Bell has made more than 250 club appearances.

He returned to first club Killie from United last year and moved on to Hibernian on a short-term deal in January.

And the Jags say Bell will officially join the club when his contract with Hibs expires on 1 July.

Thistle will be in the second tier in the coming season after losing the Premiership play-off final to Livingston.