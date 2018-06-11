Tuesday's newspapers

Daily Mail
In the Daily Mail, England could face a dramatic rise in temperature from the training base to the venue for their first match
Sun
Gareth Southgate's message to his England team in The Sun
Daily Express
World Cup build-up in the Daily Express
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror has the FA wanting a billion pounds for the sale of Wembley
Daily Star
England World Cup build-up in the Daily Star
Daily Telegraph
More England World Cup build-up in the Daily Telegraph
The Times
The Times has an interview with Fifa deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban

