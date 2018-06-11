Danny Graham: Blackburn Rovers striker signs new one-year deal

From the section

Danny Graham has scored 37 goals in 106 games for Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham has signed a new one-year contract with the Championship club.

The 32-year-old joined Rovers in the summer of 2016 having initially spent time on loan at Ewood Park in 2015-16.

Prior to joining from Sunderland, Graham had loan spells with Middlesbrough, Wolves and Hull City.

Graham scored 17 goals last season as Blackburn won automatic promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.