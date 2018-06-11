Poland Women v Scotland Women

Kerr admitted their 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Belarus was frustrating to watch, despite the win

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr says Tuesday's opponents Poland may have "revenge" on their minds when they meet in World Cup qualifying.

The Scots won their last encounter with three late goals, while the visitors were reduced to 10 players.

"[Poland] will probably have felt a little hard done by," explained Kerr.

"They had travel issues getting to Scotland and a player sent off so they will absolutely be really up for this game and have the home support."

And she added: "They will still feel that they've got a great opportunity to finish second in the group and do all they can.

"So, we are very aware that they're going to put us under pressure in spells of the game as of course they want to win but, equally, so do we.

"Our train of thought is different - they'll feel it's a revenge type of game whereas ours it to put pressure on Switzerland and try and make sure that we try and get ourselves three points - that's the bottom line."

The Scots have won four out of their five qualifiers so far and are three points behind Group 2 leaders Switzerland, who are yet to drop a point in their pursuit of a place at France 2019.

Group winners progress to the finals, with a play-off route available to the four best runners-up.

Erin Cuthbert (centre) celebrates after scoring her second in Thursday's 2-1 win over Belarus

Scotland squandered numerous opportunities as they recorded a 2-1 victory over Belarus in Falkirk on Thursday.

"Of course there was an element of frustration, but ultimately our main objective was to get the win and some of our play was fantastic, but it was the goals that didn't come for us," Kerr said.

"Our objective was to get the three points so that's a huge positive, we've come through it and are in a good position going into the next game.

"Poland are a different proposition in terms of the strength that they have as a team. We know we aren't going to get as many opportunities in the game so it's about setting up differently from the Belarus game - we don't want to be predictable."

Claire Emslie is the only potential injury concern after a knock during the first half in Falkirk left her limping.

Following Tuesday's match in Kielce, Kerr's side have a double-header against Switzerland and Albania in late August, early September.

"I've said it all along from the very first one - every single game in a World Cup campaign is a pressured game," added the head coach.

"You never truly enjoy football the way you should.

"We try and tell them to enjoy themselves as that's why you play football, because you love the game and have a passion for it, but it's hard in a pressured situation."