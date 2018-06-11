Women's World Cup Qualifying
Poland Women14:30Scotland Women
Venue: Stadion Groclin

Poland Women v Scotland Women

Shelley Kerr
Kerr admitted their 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Belarus was frustrating to watch, despite the win

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch on BBC Alba & BBC Sport website; listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr says Tuesday's opponents Poland may have "revenge" on their minds when they meet in World Cup qualifying.

The Scots won their last encounter with three late goals, while the visitors were reduced to 10 players.

"[Poland] will probably have felt a little hard done by," explained Kerr.

"They had travel issues getting to Scotland and a player sent off so they will absolutely be really up for this game and have the home support."

And she added: "They will still feel that they've got a great opportunity to finish second in the group and do all they can.

"So, we are very aware that they're going to put us under pressure in spells of the game as of course they want to win but, equally, so do we.

"Our train of thought is different - they'll feel it's a revenge type of game whereas ours it to put pressure on Switzerland and try and make sure that we try and get ourselves three points - that's the bottom line."

The Scots have won four out of their five qualifiers so far and are three points behind Group 2 leaders Switzerland, who are yet to drop a point in their pursuit of a place at France 2019.

Group winners progress to the finals, with a play-off route available to the four best runners-up.

Scotland players celebrating
Erin Cuthbert (centre) celebrates after scoring her second in Thursday's 2-1 win over Belarus

Scotland squandered numerous opportunities as they recorded a 2-1 victory over Belarus in Falkirk on Thursday.

"Of course there was an element of frustration, but ultimately our main objective was to get the win and some of our play was fantastic, but it was the goals that didn't come for us," Kerr said.

"Our objective was to get the three points so that's a huge positive, we've come through it and are in a good position going into the next game.

"Poland are a different proposition in terms of the strength that they have as a team. We know we aren't going to get as many opportunities in the game so it's about setting up differently from the Belarus game - we don't want to be predictable."

Claire Emslie is the only potential injury concern after a knock during the first half in Falkirk left her limping.

Following Tuesday's match in Kielce, Kerr's side have a double-header against Switzerland and Albania in late August, early September.

"I've said it all along from the very first one - every single game in a World Cup campaign is a pressured game," added the head coach.

"You never truly enjoy football the way you should.

"We try and tell them to enjoy themselves as that's why you play football, because you love the game and have a passion for it, but it's hard in a pressured situation."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 12th June 2018

  • Poland WomenPoland Women14:30Scotland WomenScotland Women
  • Wales WomenWales Women19:00Russia WomenRussia Women
  • Belarus WomenBelarus Women16:00Switzerland WomenSwitzerland Women
  • Bos-Herze WomBosnia and Herzegovina Women16:30Kazakhstan WomenKazakhstan Women
  • Czech Rep WomCzech Republic Women16:30Faroe Islands WomenFaroe Islands Women
  • Norway WomenNorway Women17:00R. of Ireland WomRepublic of Ireland Women
  • Denmark WomenDenmark Women17:00Hungary WomenHungary Women
  • Ukraine WomenUkraine Women17:00Sweden WomenSweden Women
  • Serbia WomenSerbia Women17:00Finland WomenFinland Women
  • Israel WomenIsrael Women17:30Austria WomenAustria Women
  • Romania WomenRomania Women18:00Portugal WomenPortugal Women
  • Netherlands WomenNetherlands Women19:00Slovakia WomenSlovakia Women

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England Women65102011916
2Wales Women642040414
3Russia Women5212101007
4Bos-Herze Wom6105314-113
5Kazakhstan Women5005012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women55001531215
2Scotland Women5401123912
3Poland Women521210827
4Albania Women7115520-154
5Belarus Women6105412-83

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands Women65102002016
2Norway Women54011531212
3R. of Ireland Wom631265110
4N Ireland Wom6105422-183
5Slovakia Women5005318-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women55001811715
2Denmark Women54011651112
3Ukraine Women521267-17
4Hungary Women6114719-124
5Croatia Women7025419-152

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women65012832515
2Iceland Women54101931613
3Czech Rep Wom521213677
4Slovenia Women6204916-76
5Faroe Islands Women6006041-410

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women77001821621
2Belgium Women64112552013
3Portugal Women51139634
4Romania Women511358-34
5Moldova Women7016238-361

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women66001711618
2Austria Women631296310
3Finland Women52125417
4Serbia Women621358-37
5Israel Women7016017-171
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

