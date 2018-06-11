Michael Timlin: Stevenage sign long-serving Southend midfielder

From the section

Michael Timlin had a spell on loan at Southend before signing in August 2011

League Two club Stevenage have signed central midfielder Michael Timlin from League One Southend United.

Timlin, 33, had been with the Shrimpers for seven seasons, scoring 14 goals in 253 appearances.

The former Fulham and Swindon player will join Boro on 1 July.

"We have all worked hard to make this happen. We needed an experienced head in central midfield to help our young players develop," Boro chairman Phil Wallace told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.