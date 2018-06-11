Ashley Nathaniel-George: Crawley Town sign Hendon winger

From the section

Crawley Town finished 14th in League Two in 2017-18

League Two club Crawley Town have signed Hendon winger Ashley Nathaniel-George on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old scored 17 goals in 59 appearances for the Isthmian League Premier Division side last season.

Crawley director of football Selim Gaygusuz told the club website: "We have been tracking Ashley for a while.

"Then we scouted him again at the Jamie Vardy Academy trials a couple of weeks ago. There were over 40 players there and Ashley stood out."

Nathaniel-George's move is subject to English Football League ratification.

