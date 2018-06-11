Livingston sign Callum Crane as manager hunt continues

Callum Crane played 40 matches on loan to Alloa Athletic in season 2017-18

Livingston have signed Callum Crane from Hibernian on a two-year deal.

Left-sided Crane plays mostly in defence but Livi interim boss David Martindale says the 22-year-old can also operate in midfield.

Loaned to Berwick Rangers and Alloa Athletic in recent seasons, Crane played twice for Hibs.

Meanwhile, Livingston say "talks are ongoing with three-four prime candidates" as they look to replace manager David Hopkin.

Hopkin, 47, decided to move on after guiding Livi to promotion to the Premiership via the play-offs.

Prior to Crane's arrival, Livi recruited goalkeeper Liam Kelly, defender Ricki Lamie and midfielder Craig Sibbald for the new season.

The West Lothian side's next game is their League Cup opener away to Airdrieonians on 14 July.

"We are progressing well after sifting through a mountain of applications," the club said in a statement.

"Talks are ongoing with three-four prime candidates, and we will provide an update as and when we feel we have the best fit for the club installed."