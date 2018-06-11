Oghenekaro Etebo: Stoke City sign Feirense midfielder for £6.35m

Oghenekaro Etebo has won 14 caps for Nigeria

Stoke City have signed Feirense midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo for £6.35m (7.2m euros) on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who spent the end of last season on loan at La Liga side Las Palmas, is in the Nigeria squad for the World Cup in Russia.

"We're really excited to have got the deal over the line for Etebo," Potters boss Gary Rowett told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him in a Stoke City shirt as I'm sure our supporters are too."

He is the first signing made by Rowett since he left Derby to take charge of fellow Championship club Stoke in May.

