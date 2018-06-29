World Cup 2018: France v Argentina

Marcos Rojo scored a dramatic winner against Nigeria to book Argentina's place in the last 16

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One at 14:30 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

France coach Didier Deschamps will recall the majority of the players who were rested against Denmark.

Nabil Fekir is pushing for a start after impressive cameos off the bench so far, while right-back Djibril Sidibe may play instead of Benjamin Pavard.

Argentina have no new injury concerns and could stick with the same side that began the 2-1 win against Nigeria.

Midfielder Enzo Perez has a slight thigh problem but should be fit enough to start.

This will be Argentina's 15th game under coach Jorge Sampaoli and it could be the first time he has named an unchanged side.

OVERVIEW

Two footballing heavyweights who haven't even come close to finding their best form so far face off in Kazan knowing they are going to have to seriously up their game if they are to win one of the most open World Cups in years.

Argentina's nerves were jangling before they somehow sneaked through a tumultuous group stage thanks to a rare and priceless goal from defender Marcos Rojo in the 86th minute against Nigeria.

"It was win or die," said Gonzalo Higuain, while Lionel Messi admitted he "could not remember such suffering before."

The French, on the other hand, fielded their youngest team in a World Cup game since 1930 in their opening match against Australia. But despite their youthful exuberance they have underwhelmed.

Their passage to the last 16 may have been as serene as Argentina's was fraught, but coach Didier Deschamps still can't seem to get the best out of the fabulous array of attacking talent at his disposal.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

France striker Antoine Griezmann: "I hope to raise my level again in the last 16.

"It was the same at the Euro(s). It wasn't until the last 16 that I hit my stride. So we'll see. I have confidence in my game."

Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli on Lionel Messi: "He needs the support from his team-mates, only then will he be able able to play at his best.

"His human side is amazing. He is a person who feels, who cries, who suffers, who's happy when Argentina win. I've seen him sad and I've seen him happy.

"People have said he doesn't enjoy playing for Argentina. That's not true."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

If the Argentina players did have a say in team selection and tactics after their talks with coach Jorge Sampaoli, then one of the decisions they made was to go back to playing with a back four.

Les Bleus have not played anywhere near to their potential yet, and the disjointed performance in their draw with Denmark was not helped by the changes made by boss Didier Deschamps.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions

France striker Antoine Griezmann was subdued during the group stage

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first time these sides have met in the knockout stage of a World Cup.

France and Argentina will be facing each other for the 12th time. The South Americans hold the upper hand with six wins to two, keeping a clean sheet in eight of their previous 11 encounters.

They have only played twice in the last 32 years, in friendlies in 2007 and 2009, which were won by Argentina (1-0 and 2-0 respectively).

The fixture is the first between two previous world champions at this World Cup.

France

The French haven't lost in their last eight World Cup matches against South American opposition at the World Cup, since a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in 1978.

Didier Deschamps will take charge of his 80th game as France head coach, overtaking Raymond Domenech's record.

Excluding penalty shoot-outs, France have lost only one of their last 11 games in the knockout stage of the World Cup (W8, D2), which was a 1-0 defeat to eventual winners Germany in 2014.

Since the introduction of the round of 16 in 1986, Les Bleus have always made it past that stage whenever they've reached it (1986, 1998, 2006 and 2014).

France only conceded five shots on target in their three group games. The only goal they let in was a penalty from Australia's Mile Jedinak. It is the first time they have not conceded a goal from open play at a World Cup group stage since 1998, a tournament they went on to win.

Argentina