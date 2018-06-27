World Cup 2018: Senegal v Colombia

Centre-back Yerry Mina (right) scored Colombia's opening goal as they beat Poland 3-0

TEAM NEWS

Senegal used a 4-4-2 formation in the win against Poland but switched to 4-3-3 for the draw with Japan.

A point will guarantee they reach the last 16 so coach Aliou Cisse may be tempted to field a defensive line-up.

Carlos Sanchez is available for Colombia after serving a one-game suspension.

Fellow midfielder Abel Aguilar was forced off after half an hour against Poland because of an injury and will be assessed.

Mateus Uribe replaced him as a substitute and could be promoted to the starting line-up.

James Rodriguez and Wilmar Barrios are one booking away from a ban, as are five Senegalese players.

THE VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse: "A player like Sadio Mane is a player with a lot of expectations and he is one of the players under the spotlight.

"He can do better, but [against Japan] he was better than against Poland and he needs to do better against Colombia."

Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman: "There are so many situations that can make or break a football team. This is a World Cup. We have to simply forget any quick judgements or prejudices that we might have.

"When I [choose] the starting line-up, I do it taking account of the whole context in which we find ourselves."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Senegal also only need a point to go through and, although Japan caused them more problems than I expected in their draw on Sunday, I think they will get it.

Prediction: 1-1

James Rodriguez has scored six goals and assisted four more in seven World Cup appearances for Colombia

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Their only previous meeting was a friendly in Buenos Aires prior to the last World Cup in May 2014.

Colombia led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Teofilo Gutierrez and Carlos Bacca but Moussa Kounate and Cheikh Ndoye struck after the break to earn Senegal, who ended the game with 10 men, a 2-2 draw.

Senegal

Senegal have faced South American opponents just once before in the World Cup, drawing 3-3 in their final group game in 2002 against Uruguay (a game in which they led 3-0).

The Senegalese kept a clean sheet in their first ever World Cup match, against France in 2002, but have not recorded a shut-out in any of their subsequent six games.

They have conceded three goals from just seven shots on target faced at this World Cup.

Moussa Wague, 19, became the first African teenager to score a World Cup goal in the 2-2 draw with Japan.

Senegal are unbeaten in the 15 matches Sadio Mane has scored in (W9, D6).

Colombia