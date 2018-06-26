Switzerland v Costa Rica

Xherdan Shaqiri made this gesture after scoring a 90th-minute winner as Switzerland came from behind to beat Serbia.

TEAM NEWS

Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Stephan Lichtsteiner are available for Switzerland after avoiding bans for a 'double-headed eagle gesture' during their crucial victory over Serbia.

The trio were instead fined by Fifa for "unsporting behaviour" following their controversial celebrations.

Costa Rica saw their resistance broken in the 91st minute in a 2-0 defeat against Brazil last time out.

Oscar Ramirez' side are yet to earn a point or score in Group E.

MATCH PREVIEW

Switzerland took a huge step towards securing last-16 qualification courtesy of Shaqiri's 90th-minute winner against Serbia, leaving Vladimir Petkovic's side only requiring one point from their final match to progress.

Largely outplayed by their opponents in the first-half, the Swiss rallied as Xhaka's powerful strike cancelled out Aleksandar Mitrovic's opener to set up a thrilling finish.

However, in the days since that win in Kaliningrad the team have been made to sweat over Fifa's verdict on whether Xhaka, Shaqiri and Lichtsteiner would receive two-match bans.

With that threat lifted, focus returns to qualifying from, or potentially winning, Group E.

Costa Rica were the surprise package in Brazil four years ago, reaching the quarter-finals, but have fallen short in Russia and are unable to qualify,

A narrow opening defeat to Serbia, followed by two injury-time goals for Brazil last time out have left Los Ticos playing for pride in Nizhny Novgorod.

Having only once failed to take a point in three group games at a World Cup in 2006, the Costa Ricans could have a big say in who progresses from Group E.

Switzerland need one point to qualify for the last-16 but will also go through if Serbia lose to Brazil.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Switzerland have impressed me so far with the way they kept Brazil quiet and then fought back to beat Serbia, but I am not surprised that they are doing well.

They are a team that is greater than the sum of its parts, they are extremely well-coached and they always have a real go too. They will be too strong for Costa Rica.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Switzerland and Costa Rica will be meeting for the third time and for the first time at a major tournament.

Both nations have recorded one win each; Switzerland defeated Costa Rica 2-0 in 2006, before Costa Rica recorded a 1-0 victory in 2010.

Switzerland

The Swiss are unbeaten in their previous four World Cup games against sides from Concacaf (W2 D2) - most recently defeating Honduras at the 2014 World Cup (3-0).

Switzerland have conceded a goal in each of their last three World Cup games; they had only conceded in three of the previous 10 before this run.

Xherdan Shaqiri has been directly involved in five of Switzerland's last six World Cup goals (four goals, one assist).

Stephan Lichtsteiner made his ninth World Cup appearance for versus Serbia - the most of any Swiss player.

