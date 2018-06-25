Denmark v France

Middlesbrough's Martin Braithwaite could be in line to start for Denmark for the first time in the World Cup

TEAM NEWS

Martin Braithwaite is in line to replace fellow forward Yussuf Poulsen, who is suspended for Denmark after collecting two bookings.

William Kvist will also be missing after breaking two ribs and suffering a punctured lung against Peru.

France manager Didier Deschamps may opt to rest Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi, who were booked in the opening games.

That could provide Corentin Tolisso with a route back into the team after he was dropped against Peru.

Group C qualification permutations France are through to the knockout round and a point against Denmark would see them finish as group winners. A point against France would also see Denmark qualify, as would Australia's failure to beat Peru. The Danes would top the group with a victory.

OVERVIEW

Despite underwhelming performances in narrow victories against Australia and Peru, the pressure is off France, who have already qualified for the last 16 from Group C.

However, they are unlikely to rest on their laurels as they seek to avoid Croatia. who top Group D and have impressed in their opening games.

A draw would ensure France win the group and face a potentially more favourable meeting with likely second-place finishers in Group D, Argentina or Nigeria.

Deschamps is likely to attempt to navigate the line between fielding a team strong enough to secure that outcome while giving out-of-form and fringe players an opportunity.

Antoine Griezmann fits into that category. The Atletico Madrid forward scored from a penalty in the 2-1 win over Australia, but has started slowly and will be hoping to hit his stride as the tournament progresses.

Denmark are looking to reach the latter stages at a World Cup for the first time since 2002, having drawn against Australia and beaten Peru in their opening games.

Their fortunes so far have largely been pinned to the form of Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen and the Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Tottenham playmaker Eriksen created their winner against Peru before scoring in the 1-1 draw with the Socceroos, with Schmeichel excelling in both games.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Denmark coach Age Hareide: "France may be considered among the favourites and have six points but they have not been finishing off opponents,

"They have been pushed to the wire to get the points. They played well in the friendlies, but have not played well so far in the World Cup."

France midfielder Corentin Tolisso: "Croatia will come out of Group D, so above all we have to avoid finishing second to avoid meeting them.

"Between Nigeria, Iceland and Argentina, they are all good teams. We know the Argentines have very strong individuals, notably Lionel Messi.

"You never know what's going to happen in a match. But we know the last 16 will be difficult, regardless of the opponent."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Denmark and France have met twice in the World Cup, both in the final of game of the group stages - France won 2-1 in 1998 and Denmark won 2-0 in 2002.

Denmark and France are meeting at a sixth major tournament after Euro 1984, Euro 1992, World Cup 1998, Euro 2000 and World Cup 2002. France went on to win three of those five previous tournaments.

France

France have won six of their last seven games against Denmark (L1), with the only defeat in that run coming in the 2002 World Cup.

Olivier Giroud has scored each of France's last three goals against the Danes, most recently a brace in a 2-1 victory in October 2015.

France have only won all three of their group stage games at a World Cup finals once before, back in 1998 when they went on to win the tournament. Their third win in that edition also came against Denmark.

Since his debut for the national side in March 2017, only Olivier Giroud (11) has been involved in more goals for France than teenager Kylian Mbappe (10 - 5 goals, 5 assists).

Mbappe could become the first teenager to score in more than one World Cup match since England's Michael Owen did so in 1998.

Denmark