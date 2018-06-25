Australia v Peru

BBC coverage

TEAM NEWS

Australia forward Andrew Nabbout will miss the game after dislocating a shoulder in the draw with Denmark.

Tomi Juric, Jamie Maclaren and Tim Cahill are players who could step in for the must-win game in Group C.

Australia need to win and hope Denmark lose to France to stand a chance of progressing.

Peru striker Jefferson Farfan will miss the game as he recovers in hospital from "head trauma" as a result of a training-ground collision.

Qualifying permutations In order for Australia to qualify they must beat Peru, hope Denmark lose and also better the Danes' goal difference or goals scored.

OVERVIEW

Australia still have a sniff of a chance of going through. That point earned against France in the opening match could prove crucial if they beat Peru and Denmark lose to France, coupled with a better goal difference than the Danes.

The Socceroos' Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk is hopeful that France can do his side a favour on Tuesday.

"I think the players of France they also have their own pride, they won two times but they didn't play well and they want to prove to the whole world that they are one of the best teams," said the 66-year-old, who led the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final.

"I believe that they will do their utmost best."

This will be Van Marwijk's final game in charge of Australia, having been only hired for the tournament.

Peru are out of the World Cup after two defeats, although for skipper Paolo Guerrero the match against Australia will be significant.

The 34-year-old was set to miss the World Cup having been given a 14-month ban after testing positive for a cocaine by-product contained in a tea.

But his Australia counterpart, along with the captains of the two other sides in Group C, made an appeal to allow him to play at the tournament.

Guerrero has promised to thank Jedinak by giving him a "big hug" before kick-off.

MATCH FACTS

Australia

Australia have picked up just one point and scored just one goal against South American teams in World Cup group stages (three games in total)

Australia have lost four of their last five World Cup matches, with their draw against Denmark last time out ending a run of four straight defeats

Australia have kept just one clean sheet in their 15 previous World Cup games (0-0 v Chile in 1974), conceding at least once in each of their last 12 matches

Australia's last three World Cup goals have all come from the penalty spot. No side has ever scored four consecutive goals from spot-kicks in the competition's history (excluding shootouts)

Mile Jedinak has scored both of Australia's goals so far in the 2018 World Cup. No Australian has ever scored more in a single edition before (Tim Cahill two in 2006 and 2014, Brett Holman two in 2010)

Peru