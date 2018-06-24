Uruguay v Russia

Giminez (centre) scored Uruguay's first goal at this year's World Cup, the winner in the 1-0 victory against Egypt

TEAM NEWS

Uruguay boss Oscar Tabarez will be without defender Jose Gimenez for his side's final Group A encounter with Fifa World Cup 2018 hosts Russia.

The Atletico Madrid centre-back, who scored Uruguay's late winner against Egypt in their opening game, has a thigh injury.

Russia will once again be without midfielder Alan Dzagoev.

The CSKA Moscow midfielder picked up a hamstring injury in the opening 5-0 win against Saudi Arabia.

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov was in bullish mood ahead of their final Group A showdown with Uruguay on Monday, dismissing suggestions his men were under pressure because of their status as World Cup hosts.

Qualifying permutations Both of these sides are already through to the knockout stages. The winner of this game will finish top of Group A although Russia need just a point to finish top because of their superior goal difference.

OVERVIEW

While Uruguay and Russia have both won their first two matches, it is the hosts who have appeared most impressive - scoring on eight occasions and conceding just once.

Yet with Portugal and Spain as prospective last-16 opponents, it remains to be seen what advantage either nation will grasp from winning the group when they meet in Samara.

Uruguay's successive 1-0 victories over Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been underpinned by their resolute defence, with star forward Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani yet to catch fire.

Cavani is yet to score at the tournament but Suarez got off the mark by scoring the only goal of the game against Saudi Arabia.

Russia are the lowest ranked team at the tournament but have surpassed expectations by winning their two games so far and securing their place in the knockout stages.

Despite a point being enough to ensure first place in Group A, Russia boss Cherchesov says his side will not change their approach to the game.

"We are preparing for this game exactly the same way," he said.

"Qualification doesn't mean a thing. Those players who are better prepared will play. Our medical team will also advise us. No special changes are expected."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Each of the last three European host nations of a World Cup prior to 2018 have won all three of their group stage games (Germany 2006, France 1998, Italy 1990).

Russia have won six of their eight meetings against Uruguay (D1 L1; includes games as the Soviet Union). However, both nations have a win apiece at World Cup finals.

Uruguay's only previous win against Russia came in World Cup 1970 thanks to a 117th minute strike by Victor Esparrago.

Uruguay

Uruguay have won their last two World Cup matches against European sides (England and Italy), having failed to win any of their previous 15 against them (W0, D6, L9).

Fernando Muslera could win his 100th cap for Uruguay in this match (currently on 99) and would become the seventh player to reach the landmark for La Celeste.

Russia