Germany v Sweden

Sweden's Victor Lindelof made 17 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester United in 2017-18

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Sweden defender Victor Lindelof is expected to start against Germany on Saturday after missing Monday's 1-0 win over South Korea because of illness.

Leeds United centre-back Pontus Jansson is likely to be replaced by the Manchester United defender, who returned to training on Thursday.

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus is expected to start for Germany, having been on the bench against Mexico.

Coach Joachim Low is set to change his side after Sunday's 1-0 defeat.

OVERVIEW

Defending champions Germany made a dreadful start to their bid to win back-to-back World Cups with a shock defeat by Mexico in their opening Group F game.

Hirving Lozano's first-half goal in Moscow was decisive, with Low unimpressed by Germany's frailty in defence. They were uncharacteristically disjointed and must avoid defeat to ensure they don't go out in the group stages for the first time since 1938.

In contrast, Sweden marked their first appearance in the World Cup for 12 years by beating South Korea thanks to a penalty from Andreas Granqvist. At 33, the captain became the oldest player to score on his World Cup debut since Martin Palermo, who was 36 when he scored for Argentina in 2010.

They overcame a 60-year drought too because they hadn't won their first match at a World Cup since 1958, when the tournament was held in their own backyard.

Since then, Sweden have qualified for seven World Cups - reaching Russia by defeating Italy 1-0 in a two-legged play-off, after beating the Netherlands to second place in their qualifying group.

Victory on Saturday will send them through to the knockout stages for the first time since 2006.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Germany forward Thomas Muller: "We have two hard tasks ahead of us in this group, we have to win both games.

"There is a lot of pressure. Sweden will defend deep. Sometimes you have to play fast to break down the opposing defence. But if you are not patient, this can backfire."

Germany coach Joachim Low: "Everybody is really unhappy and crestfallen but we have to put this behind us. Our team has experience of losses."

Pontus Jansson has made 16 appearances for Sweden

Sweden winger Emil Forsberg: "It will be an extremely difficult match, we are playing the world champions. But at the same time we have to enjoy it and have fun. All the pressure is on them.

"We will do what we are good at, try to keep it tight at the back and get a result. That's the main priority."

Sweden defender Pontus Jansson: "We know that Germany is a great football nation and we take them very seriously.

"In the match against Mexico, they didn't really reach the standard we are used to seeing them at, but I think it was a wake up call for them and they will seek a comeback. So we have to be ready from the first minute."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Germany (or West Germany) are unbeaten in their past 11 games against Sweden (winning six, drawing five), whose last win came against West Germany in April 1978 (3-1).

The two most recent matches between these sides have produced a total of 16 goals - with a 4-4 draw in Germany in October 2012 before Sweden lost 5-3 at home in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup.

Germany (or West Germany) have won three of their four World Cup games against Sweden (in 1934, 1974 and 2006), with their only defeat coming in 1958 when Sweden - as host nation - reached the final.

That was Sweden's only competitive win against the Germans (with three draws and eight defeats) - their other 11 victories against them came in friendlies.

Germany

Defeat against Mexico in Moscow was only the second time a German side had lost their opener at a World Cup, also losing against Algeria in 1982. However, they reached the final of the competition that year.

West Germany lost back-to-back matches at the 1958 World Cup, to Sweden in the semi-final and France in the third-place match, while East Germany lost back-to-back matches to Brazil and the Netherlands in 1974 - but no German side has suffered successive defeats at the finals since.

Thomas Muller has scored 10 goals from just 14 shots on target at the World Cup.

But Muller was the only outfield Germany player to not register a single shot in their defeat by Mexico and he has not had a shot in his past 239 minutes of World Cup football.

Sweden

Sweden have faced the reigning champions at the World Cup twice before and won both times - in 1950 against Italy and 1958 against West Germany.

Their 1-0 win against South Korea was their first in their opening match at a World Cup since beating Mexico 3-0 as hosts in 1958.

They also last won consecutive World Cup matches back in 1958 en route to the final.

Sweden's goal against South Korea was their first in 402 minutes of international football, since Ola Toivonen scored against Chile back in March.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Sweden 3-5 Germany (October 15, 2013)

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

"The result is much more important than the performance for Germany here, but they will need to show a big improvement if they are going to get a much-needed win.

"To do that, Joachim Low needs to come up with a plan, though, because we know how good Sweden are defensively and they will be happy with a draw after winning their first match.

"So, the pressure is on, but there is a reason why Germany are the best team in the world - they don't have too many setbacks, and they usually respond pretty quickly when they do."

'Germany 52% chance of progressing'

Football statisticians Gracenote Sports believe Germany have a 52% chance of progressing through the group.

Gracenote Sports head of analysis Simon Gleave said: "An opening-match defeat at the World Cup has major repercussions on the chance of progressing through the group. Germany's defeat by Mexico has reduced German likelihood of reaching the last 16 to near 50/50. Germany must almost certainly battle it out with their next opponents Sweden for the second spot behind Mexico and anything other than victory against the Swedes could be disastrous."