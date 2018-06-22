World Cup 2018: Belgium v Tunisia

Roberto Martinez has only lost one match in nearly two years charge of Belgium

TEAM NEWS

Belgium centre-backs Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen are again expected to be missing with groin and hamstring injuries respectively.

As a result, Dedryck Boyata will continue alongside Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen has been ruled out of the World Cup because of the shoulder injury that forced him off after 16 minutes against England.

Oussama Haddadi is expected to play instead of Ali Maaloul at left-back.

OVERVIEW

The first 45 minutes of Belgium's opening game with Panama was certainly not easy on the eye. A ponderous, disjointed display against the World Cup debutants saw Romelu Lukaku touch the ball just seven times in the first half.

Captain Eden Hazard let rip at his team-mates during the break, with Lukaku firmly in his sights.

"It's not easy playing with a man missing," said Hazard of the Manchester United striker. "At half-time, I told him we needed him. He'd been hiding out a bit up front. But once he got in there, involved in the game, like magic, he scored two. I hope he understands that now."

The constructive criticism had the desired effect and Belgium are now targeting a victory that will see them secure their place in the last 16 if England avoid defeat to Panama.

Tunisia, meanwhile, will be eliminated with a game still to go if they are defeated and England don't lose.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez on Tunisia: "They have a lot of bravery and they're very dynamic.

"The players have a good understanding between each others and they can bring energy and intensity on counter-attacks. They play direct, efficient football."

Tunisia head coach Nabil Maaloul: "If we had got a draw it would have been an excellent result for us (against England), but hopefully this will lead to higher levels of concentration in the coming games."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Belgium had to wait to make the breakthrough against Panama but they ended up comfortable winners, and I can see this game being a similar story.

They did not play brilliantly on Monday, but the quality of the first two goals Belgium scored showed the class they have in their team - and that will make the difference against Tunisia too.

Prediction: 1-0

Romelu Lukaku has scored 38 international goals

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the fourth meeting between Belgium and Tunisia, with both nations winning one game and sharing one draw.

Belgium's Dries Mertens scored the only goal the last time the two sides met in a friendly in 2014.

This is their second meeting at a World Cup - they previously drew 1-1 in the 2002 group stage.

Belgium

Belgium are unbeaten in their last 10 World Cup group games and have won the previous five.

They have made it past the opening group stage in six of their last seven World Cup appearances, with the only exception coming in 1998.

They haven't lost their second group stage game at any of their last seven World Cups.

Each of Belgium's last 11 World Cup goals have come after half-time.

Only Jan Ceulemans (six) has scored more goals in major tournaments for Belgium than Romelu Lukaku (five, level with Marc Wilmots).

Lukaku has scored 15 goals in his last 10 internationals.

Tunisia

Tunisia have failed to win their last 12 World Cup games since winning their first-ever match against Mexico in 1978. It was the first match won by an African side at the World Cup.

The last team to have a longer winless run in the World Cup was South Korea (14 games between 1954 and 1998).

They have scored with their only shot on target so far at this World Cup, which was a penalty.

They are in a first World Cup since 2006, but have yet to reach the knockout stage in four previous attempts.

Tunisia have only kept one clean sheet in 13 World Cup games, 0-0 with West Germany in 1978.

'Belgium 90% chance of progressing'

Football statisticians Gracenote Sports believe Belgium have a 90% chance of progressing through the group.

Gracenote Sports head of analysis Simon Gleave said: "A comfortable 3-0 win against Panama makes Belgium the second most likely team to make it to the last 16 after the opening matches. Only Uruguay were given more chance. Victory for Belgium against Tunisia is likely to seal Belgium's place in the knockout phase before their final match against England."